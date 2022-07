Formed by distinguished members of the Athens State Orchestra in 2016, Aenaon will be performing an evening of classical music on Friday.

The show takes place at Agiou Georgiou Square, at 9 p.m., and is part of the Nafplio Festival.

The strings quartet is joined by pianist Myrsini Kagarlis for a program that comprises Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet, Opus 44, and Theodore Stathis’ “Delphic Question.”