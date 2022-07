The Brazilian-born, Athens-based Syrian singer-songwriter draws on the ancient tradition of storytelling and narrative music in the style of Bob Dylan for an appearance at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (snfcc.org) on July 8. For the performance that is part of the Musical Escapades showcase of the alternative Greek music scene, Maarawi has teamed up with local guitar talent Jack Heart.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy