Jazz and Latin sensations Pink Martini, who have enjoyed a loyal and avid following in Greece since their 1997 breakout album “Sympathique,” are stopping in Athens on their Summer to Remember tour, on July 25.

The versatile American ensemble will be performing at the Faliro Summer Theater in the Taekwondo Arena, on Athens’ southern coast.

Tickets can be purchased online at viva.gr and ticketservices.gr.