Respected filmmaker Pantelis Voulgaris has put on his organizer hat to create an interesting program of cultural events for the annual summer festival of Andros.

Taking place at the open-air theater in Hora from July 31 to August 27, the 8th International Andros Festival features almost daily performances that range from music of all genres, to theater and dance.

Tickets can be booked online at ticketservices.gr or by phone at 210.723.4567.