Trio el Greco | Athens | April 30

The Trio el Greco returns to the hall of the Parnassos Literary Society on Saturday, April 30, with a program of moving piano trios by Dmitri Shostakovich, Bedrich Smetana and Felix Mendelssohn. The chamber music ensemble comprises Faidon Miliadis on violin, cellist Alexis Karaiskakis-Nastos and Alexia Mouza on piano. Although Smetana’s Piano Trio and that of Shostakovich were composed nearly a century apart, the works communicate the same raw emotions – deep, debilitating sadness, flashes of anger, and precious moments of hope – that are inseparable from mourning. The performance starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission costs 10-15 euros.

Parnassos Literary Society 8 Karytsi Square,  tel 210.322.1917, www.lsparnas.gr

