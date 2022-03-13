Kutahya Pottery | Athens | To March 27

The Benaki Museum of Islamic Art is soon taking down its exhibition of beautiful ceramics and tiles from Kutahya in Asia Minor. “Souvenir from Kutahya” comprises 129 unique exhibits that relate not just to the period when Greek soldiers were in the area, but also provides a more general overview of the local tradition in pottery before their arrival and after their departure, from late 19th to the early 20th century. Opening hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Benaki Museum of Islamic Art, 22 Agion Asomaton & 12 Dipylou, Thiseio, tel 210.325.1311, www.benaki.org