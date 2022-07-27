WHAT'S ON

Kambanellisland | Athens

Kambanellisland | Athens

In “Kambanellisland,” the Benaki Museum (benaki.org) does just what it says in the title, by exploring the unique universe of Iakovos Kambanellis (1921-2011).

The Greek poet, playwright, screenwriter, lyricist and novelist, was one of the most influential creative forces in this country in the 20th century.

Held at the Benaki’s Ghika Gallery (3 Kriezotou) through Saturday, the show seeks to highlight the links between Kambanellis’ work and its impact on the artists featured in the museum’s permanent collection.

Visual Arts Exhibition

