The Athens State Orchestra continues its successful Musical Walks initiative, presenting a mini-tribute to Franz Schubert at the Benaki Museum of Islamic Art (benaki.org). The performance by Nikos Mandylas (violin), Vania Papadimitriou (cello) and Popi Malapani (piano) starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission costs 9 euros, including a tour of the museum’s collection, which begins an hour earlier.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy