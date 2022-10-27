Tindersticks | Athens & Thessaloniki | October 30-31 & November 1
Often described as “swooning” or “euphoric,” British alternative rock band Tindersticks is coming to Greece for three career-spanning shows, at the Athens (megaron.gr; October 30 & 31) and Thessaloniki (tch.gr; November 1) concert halls. The band is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is teaming up with a string quartet and special guests to perform their favorite and most popular tracks from albums stretching from their “First Album” to “Distractions.”