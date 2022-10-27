Tindersticks | Athens & Thessaloniki | October 30-31 & November 1

Often described as “swooning” or “euphoric,” British alternative rock band Tindersticks is coming to Greece for three career-spanning shows, at the Athens (megaron.gr; October 30 & 31) and Thessaloniki (tch.gr; November 1) concert halls. The band is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is teaming up with a string quartet and special guests to perform their favorite and most popular tracks from albums stretching from their “First Album” to “Distractions.”

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy