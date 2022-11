After thrilling the crowd at the 2019 Release Festival, hit British post-punk act Shame are returning to the Greek capital with new material from their 2021 album “Drunk Tank Pink” and older favorites. The band will be performing at Fuzz, with a small number of tickets going now for 23 euros before going up to 25 euros (from viva.gr or tel 11876).

