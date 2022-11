Conducted by Agathangelos Georgakatos, the Meizon Ensemble – a vocal ensemble of soloists who came together in 2018 to share their passion for a capella singing – is performing a mixed program at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr). Among other pieces, the performance features Renaissance, Baroque and Romantic pieces written or adapted for a cappella male voices.

