Piano soloists Efi Agrafioti and Giorgos Kontrafouris, two respected artists who have been working together for years, will be appearing at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) with a program that demonstrates the instrument’s scope in different genres. The program of jazz and classical music will also include a piece composed by the late award-winning Vangelis specifically for the two artists.

