The Danish Institute in Athens (diathens.gr) is presenting a program of three screenings showcasing some of the country’s finest talent. The series starts at 7 p.m. on January 16 with “Ordet” (The Word), a 1955 drama by Carl Theodor Dreyer. It will be screened in the original Danish with Greek subtitles.

