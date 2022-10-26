Oh! Horror | Athens | October 28-30

Greece’s first interactive, drive-through movie experience, Cinema Alive, goes full-tilt horror with screenings of “Poltergeist,” “The Nun” and “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Hosted at Hellenic Cosmos’ (254 Pireos, Tavros) Lunar Space venue, the chilling experience is brought to life by special effects and a team of actors and animators who are there to scare, not to mention the horror photobooth and themed cocktails. Doors open at 8 p.m. and admission is restricted to people aged 17 and over. People with epilepsy and heart problems, as well as pregnant women, should not attend. For tickets, visit viva.gr or call 11876.

