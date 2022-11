Athens’ oldest film event, the European Cinema Panorama, is coming back for its 35th installment at the Elli and Andorra movie theaters. The complete program will be posted soon on the festival’s website (panoramafest.org), but we do know that it will be opening with “Love According to Dalva,” a powerful comment on abuse and incest by French filmmaker Emmanuelle Nicot that took the FIPRESCI critics’ prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy