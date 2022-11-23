WHAT'S ON

WIFT Festival | Athens | November 24-27

The Greek Film Archive (tainiothiki.gr, tel 210.360.9695) is hosting the sixth edition of the Greek Women in Film and Television (WIFT) Festival. Titled “My Body, My Right,” this year’s event is largely dedicated to hot-button issues like abortion, contraception and reproduction rights. It is also, as is customary, held to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25. The festival opens on Thursday with a special ceremony at 8 p.m., followed by the screening of “Behind the Haystacks,” a 2022 drama inspired by the refugee crisis, directed by newcomer Asimina Proedrou. Admission is free to all screenings.

Film Festival

