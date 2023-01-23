Untold Festival | Athens | January 26 – February 1
Dedicated to Greek movies that never make it outside the festival circuit and into cinemas, the Untold Film Festival is a new initiative by the NGO Notraditional and the Trianon theater (trianon.gr), running from January 26 to February 1. According to the organizers, some 30 Greek films make it into theaters on average every season, even though the actual output is much greater than that. The program consists of seven films made in the last five years that passed under the distributors’ radars but stand out for their fresh or challenging point of view.