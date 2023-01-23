Holocaust Remembrance | Athens | January 23

Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday, the Goethe Institute (goethe.de) will be holding a special remembrance event comprising two screenings. The tribute starts at 6 p.m. with Christian Petzold’s 2014 drama “Phoenix,” about a woman who returns to her traitorous husband after surviving Auschwitz only to be exploited again, followed at 7.45 p.m. by the 1989 documentary “Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges” (Images of the World and the Inscription of War) by Harun Farocki, who examines the “blind spot” of the evaluators of aerial footage of the IG Farben industrial plant taken by the Americans in 1944. The films will be screened in German with Greek subtitles and admission is free of charge.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy