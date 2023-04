The respected Dimitris Kalantzis Quartet will be putting a jazzy spin on the work of legendary composer Manos Hadkidakis at the Parnasos Literary Society (tickets from ticketservices.gr) on April 7. The show is based on the successful 2011 album “Mano’s,” the first jazz record to go platinum in Greece.

