Celtic harp player and vocalist Lina Rodopoulou is appearing in the lovely garden cafe of the Numistmatic Museum (12 Panepistimiou) at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Titled “Mediterranean Dream,” her solo show comprises songs from France, Italy, Spain and others parts of Europe.

