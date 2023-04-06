Petros Klampanis | Athens | April 7
After releasing what is being hailed as one of his most interesting albums to date, “Tora Collective,” award-winning Greek musician Petros Klampanis and his ensemble will appear at the Music Corner record store (56 Panepistimiou & Benaki, tel 210.330.4000) for a special appearance on Friday at 8 p.m. For this free-admission concert, he will be joined by vocalist Areti Ketime and oud-player Thomas Konstantinou. Part of the proceeds from sales of the album will go toward the Doctors Without Borders charity.