Ever-popular UK rock act James is coming to Greece to celebrate its 40th anniversary since coming together in Manchester in 1982, with a special concert at the open-air Herod Atticus Theater. The band will be appearing at the stunning, Roman-era theater with a 22-member orchestra and choir for an orchestral set spanning all 16 of its studio releases. Tickets are on sale at viva.gr and tel 11876, and prices start at 55 euros.

