Plasmata II | Ioannina | To July 9

Organized by the Onassis Stegi (onassis.org), the digital art exhibition “Plasmata II” is taking place in the city of Ioannina, northwestern Greece, this summer. Raising thought-provoking questions about the digital realm and its connection to the local, mythical and traditional aspects of life, the free-entry exhibition, suitable for all ages, includes captivating artworks as well as concerts, workshops, discussions and city tours, offering a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of art, technology and culture.
 

 

