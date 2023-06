The Thessaloniki branch of Kalfayan Galleries (kalfayangalleries.com) is hosting Sasha Streshna’s new series of oil paintings in a solo exhibition. Born in Soviet Ukraine, the artist references images from Soviet textbooks as she chronicles the history of Western painting, with an emphasis on depictions of violence, repression and authority.

