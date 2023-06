Endorsing Greek and international contemporary art, the Sealed Earth gallery (sealedearth.art) opens its doors with a solo show by ceramicist George Vavatsis. Highlighting the artist’s erudite understanding of clay types, the exhibition will run through July 6. Two group exhibitions and one more solo show are scheduled for this summer, all aligning with the gallery’s axioms of discovering connections between art, sustainability and nature.

