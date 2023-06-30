Chapter Two: Nascent | Spetses | July 1-27
For the second exhibition in the 2023 series “Baraka Ab ovo,” curator Faidra Vasileiadou has invited artist HOPE (Konstantinos Ntagkas) to showcase his defining style, which represents an excavation of contemporary archaeology, set in an ethereal yet familiar hybrid cosmos. The program comprises three different exhibitions over the course of this summer, and in them the curator and artists shine a light on the concepts of emancipation and rebirth. The opening will take place on July 1 at 7 p.m., and the exhibition will be open daily from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Old Harbor.