The Iron Giant | Athens | August 18

A sensory-friendly screening – meaning one designed to be accessible to people with autism and sensory processing disorders – of “The Iron Giant,” is being shown at the Great Lawn of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (snfcc.org). Part of its Park Your Cinema program, the 1999 animated adventure tells the tale of a young boy’s friendship with an alien who looks like a giant robot. It features the voices of Jennifer Aniston, Harry Connick Jr, Vin Diesel and James Gammon. Admission is free of charge and insect repellent, as well as something to sit on like a rug, are recommended.

