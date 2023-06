In honor of World Refugee Day, the open-air Vox cinema in Exarchia will be hosting a free-entry screening of the multi-award-winning film “Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea,” directed by Marcel Barrena. The drama is based on a true story of the harsh reality of the refugee life. The film is in Greek, English and Spanish, with Greek subtitles.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy