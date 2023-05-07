WHAT'S ON

Double Wenders | Athens | May 8

The Goethe Institute (14-16 Omirou, goethe.de) is screening two Wim Wenders classics on Monday, free of charge, in a tribute organized in cooperation with the Premiere Nights Athens Film Festival to Michel Demopoulos, the filmmaker and former artistic director of the Thessaloniki International Film Festival who passed away last month. Wenders was one of Demopoulos’ favorite directors, and the mini-tribute consists of his “Alice in the Cities” at 7.15 p.m. and “Paris, Texas” at 9.30 p.m.

Film

