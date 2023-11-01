33rd AFW | Athens | To November 4

WHAT'S ON

Αthens Fashion Week is the country’s biggest and longest-running event on the fashion calendar. Taking place biannually, every October-November and March-April, AFW is designed and organized according to international high-caliber production standards, showcasing established and emerging Greek fashion designers and brands, entailing a collective of diverse fashion-related side events and welcoming international special guests. Daily tickets are 70 euros at Viva’s more.com, while part of the funds raised will be donated to WWF for reforestation efforts. 
