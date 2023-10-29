WHAT'S ON

Monika Kabasele | Athens | November 23

Monika Kabasele | Athens | November 23

Young jazz vocalist Monika Kabasele will present her debut album with her band Grecofuturisme at the Half Note Jazz Club (halfnote.gr) on November 23. With Congolese roots and inspired by a range of jazz forms as well as Greek artists, Kabasele was born and raised in Greece and has been living in Paris for the past four years. She recorded her homonymous first album, “Monika Kabasele/Grecofuturisme,” last June, and it has already met with great success in Paris. Her style mixes Thracian music and rebetiko with the sounds of Franco Luambo and bebop. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.com, starting from 10 euros.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gadjo Dilo | Athens | November 12 – December 21
WHAT'S ON

Gadjo Dilo | Athens | November 12 – December 21

St Paul’s Sessions | Athens | November 11
WHAT'S ON

St Paul’s Sessions | Athens | November 11

Symphonic Nights | Athens | October 27
WHAT'S ON

Symphonic Nights | Athens | October 27

Imany | Athens | October 25
WHAT'S ON

Imany | Athens | October 25

Merem | Athens | October 29
WHAT'S ON

Merem | Athens | October 29

Athens Big Band | Athens | November 14 
WHAT'S ON

Athens Big Band | Athens | November 14 