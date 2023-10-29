Monika Kabasele | Athens | November 23

Young jazz vocalist Monika Kabasele will present her debut album with her band Grecofuturisme at the Half Note Jazz Club (halfnote.gr) on November 23. With Congolese roots and inspired by a range of jazz forms as well as Greek artists, Kabasele was born and raised in Greece and has been living in Paris for the past four years. She recorded her homonymous first album, “Monika Kabasele/Grecofuturisme,” last June, and it has already met with great success in Paris. Her style mixes Thracian music and rebetiko with the sounds of Franco Luambo and bebop. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.com, starting from 10 euros.

