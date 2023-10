Rania Rangou’s (b. 1970) solo exhibition “Oh Yeah,” curated by Christoforos Marinos at the Alma Gallery (galleryalma.com), explores paradoxical realities using layers of paint, collage and other modern media. In this series of works from the last four years, Rangou masterfully mixes images of modern life with traces of Athens’ past. The opening is on November 2 at 7 p.m.

