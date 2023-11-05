WHAT'S ON

Plexoudes | Athens | November 12

Young and skilled oud player and composer Thomas Meleteas invites Dimosthenis Karachristodoulou to accompany him with the traditional Greek lyre on the Zp87 stage (87 Zoodochou Pigis) to present music from his recent album “Plexoudes” (Three Circles, 2023). “Plexoudes” draws on the traditions of Greece and the wider Eastern Mediterranean, culminating in a modern and personal aesthetic approach to musical composition and improvisation. You can listen to a preview of the album at bandcamp.com. Entrance is free.

