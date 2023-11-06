Jojo Mayer | Athens | November 22

Legendary drummer Serge “Jojo” Mayer returns to the Gazarte Main Stage (gazarte.gr) to present “Me/Machine.” The innovative Swiss drummer’s new project integrates human and machine power, analog drumming with AI in an improvised duet where the machine imitates man, and man imitates the machine. Mayer is known for blending jazz, drum and bass, jungle and electronica, which has been a central influence in recent decades. Tickets start from 20 euros and are available at Viva’s more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy