Jojo Mayer | Athens | November 22
Legendary drummer Serge “Jojo” Mayer returns to the Gazarte Main Stage (gazarte.gr) to present “Me/Machine.” The innovative Swiss drummer’s new project integrates human and machine power, analog drumming with AI in an improvised duet where the machine imitates man, and man imitates the machine. Mayer is known for blending jazz, drum and bass, jungle and electronica, which has been a central influence in recent decades. Tickets start from 20 euros and are available at Viva’s more.com.