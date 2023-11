Still photo from "The Diary of Paulina P." (2023) directed by Neven Hitrec.

The 6th Athens International Children’s Film Festival is back to remind us of the joys and frustrations of being a child and a teenager. This year’s program includes 91 films from 32 countries, all about self-expression, growing up differently, and the joy of being yourself. Screenings will take place all over Athens and tickets cost 6 euros. Check out the program at athicff.com.