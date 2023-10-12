Les Nuits en Or | Athens | October 13-14
The Hellenic Film Academy is hosting Les Nuits en Or (Golden Nights), an initiative by the Academie des Cesar showcasing the best short films from all over the world, and now in its 10th year. From Iceland to South Africa, from Brazil to Taiwan, from the Cesars to the Oscars, the Baftas, the Goyas and the HFA’s own Iris Awards, Les Nuits en Or invites viewers to a cinematic tour of the world, while at the same time being a wonderful opportunity for all film academies to contribute to the strengthening of international cinema diversity and participate, each in its own way, in an international dialogue between cultures. The film screenings will take place at the French Institute’s Theo Angelopoulos Auditorium. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. For details, check the Facebook page of the Institut francais de Grece.