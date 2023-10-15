TIFF64 | Thessaloniki | November 2-12

The Thessaloniki International Film Festival (filmfestival.gr) returns for its 64th edition, focusing on independent cinema and emerging filmmakers from around the world. The festival is a spectacular feast of cultures and brings together both local and international cinema lovers. TIFF features international competition sections and, in addition to the screenings, its program includes special tributes as well as parallel events such as masterclasses, exhibitions, concerts and workshops. Get your tickets at Viva’s more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy