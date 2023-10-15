WHAT'S ON

TIFF64 | Thessaloniki | November 2-12

[still photo from The Handovers by Alexander Payne]

The Thessaloniki International Film Festival (filmfestival.gr) returns for its 64th edition, focusing on independent cinema and emerging filmmakers from around the world. The festival is a spectacular feast of cultures and brings together both local and international cinema lovers. TIFF features international competition sections and, in addition to the screenings, its program includes special tributes as well as parallel events such as masterclasses, exhibitions, concerts and workshops. Get your tickets at Viva’s more.com.

