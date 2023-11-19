MIRfestival | Athens | November 23-30

Taking its name from the first modular space station, the multidisciplinary MIRfestival is on a mission to spread its creative message around Athens’ streets, galleries and secret forests. For this year’s edition, it presents 12 art projects, covering performances, experimental live media events, concerts, city interventions and everything in between. The events will take place in various parts of the city and admission is free. It is recommended you book in advance, although you can also book on the spot. Check out mirfestival.gr for the program, locations and bookings.

