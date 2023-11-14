Moving Colors III | Athens | November 30 – December 4
The only contemporary dance festival in Greece for children and teens, Moving Colors aims to bring young audiences into contact with the fascinating world of contemporary dance and movement through innovative performances that fuel their imagination and emotion, as well as to enrich their experience in the art of dance. Seven dance performances from internationally acclaimed choreographers will be presented at the Roes Theater (theatroroes.gr). For more information, visit movingcolorsfest.com. For tickets, starting at 5 euros, call 6932.158.949.