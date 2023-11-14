WHAT'S ON

Moving Colors III | Athens | November 30 – December 4

Moving Colors III | Athens | November 30 – December 4

The only contemporary dance festival in Greece for children and teens, Moving Colors aims to bring young audiences into contact with the fascinating world of contemporary dance and movement through innovative performances that fuel their imagination and emotion, as well as to enrich their experience in the art of dance. Seven dance performances from internationally acclaimed choreographers will be presented at the Roes Theater (theatroroes.gr). For more information, visit movingcolorsfest.com. For tickets, starting at 5 euros, call 6932.158.949.

Dance Festival

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kalamata Dance Festival | Peloponnese | July 14-23
WHAT'S ON

Kalamata Dance Festival | Peloponnese | July 14-23

Mall Grab | Athens | November 26
WHAT'S ON

Mall Grab | Athens | November 26

Jerome Bel | Epidaurus | July 11
WHAT'S ON

Jerome Bel | Epidaurus | July 11

Silence | Athens | July 3-4
WHAT'S ON

Silence | Athens | July 3-4

LOVETRAIN2020 | Athens | June 22-23
WHAT'S ON

LOVETRAIN2020 | Athens | June 22-23

Rizes Fest | Athens | June 8
WHAT'S ON

Rizes Fest | Athens | June 8