George Seaton’s film “Miracle on 34th Street” remains one of the best-loved Christmas classics of all time, conveying a message of hope and love. To make sure we all still believe in miracles, the Hellenic American Union (hau.gr) has arranged a screening of the original 1947 version. Regardless of age, you just might find yourself wondering if Edmund Gwenn really is Santa Claus and you’ve been wrong this whole time!

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy