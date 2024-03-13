WHAT'S ON

Kifissos | Athens | March 15-31

Kifissos | Athens | March 15-31

Through the lens of urban design, a partnership between visual artists Katerina Botsari from Greece and Karl Heinz Jeron from Germany seeks to bridge visual and auditory experiences. In their show at Space 52 (28 Larnakos, space52.gr), they reflect on the abuse of natural resources by humans, with Botsari highlighting architectural paradoxes, while Jeron sonifies data from the Kifissos River using electronic devices. Their interdisciplinary approach aims to spark discussions on urban living and its revelations. Admission is free of charge.

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Six Shows & More | Athens | March 8- November 11
WHAT'S ON

Six Shows & More | Athens | March 8- November 11

From Women Stems Power | Athens | March 8-22
WHAT'S ON

From Women Stems Power | Athens | March 8-22

Chroma & Soma | Athens | March 8-18
WHAT'S ON

Chroma & Soma | Athens | March 8-18

electriC erotiC aesthetiC | Athens | To March 13
WHAT'S ON

electriC erotiC aesthetiC | Athens | To March 13

Ano-mies | Larissa | February 2 – March 24
WHAT'S ON

Ano-mies | Larissa | February 2 – March 24

Natura Patiens | Athens | March 27 – April 18
WHAT'S ON

Natura Patiens | Athens | March 27 – April 18