Kifissos | Athens | March 15-31
Through the lens of urban design, a partnership between visual artists Katerina Botsari from Greece and Karl Heinz Jeron from Germany seeks to bridge visual and auditory experiences. In their show at Space 52 (28 Larnakos, space52.gr), they reflect on the abuse of natural resources by humans, with Botsari highlighting architectural paradoxes, while Jeron sonifies data from the Kifissos River using electronic devices. Their interdisciplinary approach aims to spark discussions on urban living and its revelations. Admission is free of charge.