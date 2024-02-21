WHAT'S ON

Natura Patiens | Athens | March 27 – April 18

Natura Patiens | Athens | March 27 – April 18

The group exhibition “Natura Patiens,” curated by marine ecologist Dr Nina Frangopoulou, takes place at the Municipal Art Gallery of Athens (Leonidou & Myllerou, Metaxourgeio). Thirty contemporary Greek artists will explore the profound impacts of the climate crisis on both society and the planet. In parallel with the exhibition, a scientific conference titled “Climate Crisis: Environment & Humanity” will address the pressing issues related to climate change. Admission to both the exhibition and the conference is free of charge.

 

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Attention After Technology | Athens | February 24 – April 27
WHAT'S ON

Attention After Technology | Athens | February 24 – April 27

Upturn II | Athens | March 3
WHAT'S ON

Upturn II | Athens | March 3

Moment of Clarity | Athens | February 16
WHAT'S ON

Moment of Clarity | Athens | February 16

Tehom | Athens | February 15 – May 19
WHAT'S ON

Tehom | Athens | February 15 – May 19

The Specter of the People | Thessaloniki | February 10
WHAT'S ON

The Specter of the People | Thessaloniki | February 10

As She Rests… | Athens | February 10 – March 1
WHAT'S ON

As She Rests… | Athens | February 10 – March 1