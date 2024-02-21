Natura Patiens | Athens | March 27 – April 18
The group exhibition “Natura Patiens,” curated by marine ecologist Dr Nina Frangopoulou, takes place at the Municipal Art Gallery of Athens (Leonidou & Myllerou, Metaxourgeio). Thirty contemporary Greek artists will explore the profound impacts of the climate crisis on both society and the planet. In parallel with the exhibition, a scientific conference titled “Climate Crisis: Environment & Humanity” will address the pressing issues related to climate change. Admission to both the exhibition and the conference is free of charge.