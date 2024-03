In Exarchia’s vibrant community, Peru Athens commemorates its first year as a gathering place for celebrating female perspectives in art. The inauguration of the “Chroma & Soma” exhibition on International Women’s Day (March 8) initiates an exploration of femininity, showcasing the diverse narratives of Athens-based artists Dimitra Bouritsa and Danai Smoustopoulou. Entrance to the exhibition is free. For more information, visit chroma-soma.webflow.io.

