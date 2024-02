The exhibition space of Wisedog (3 Skilosofou) presents the latest work of visual artist Michail Vakaloulis (Vakas) titled “Ano-mies.” The Greek artist delves into the conceptual essence of the emotional world in which viewers can observe aesthetic elements reminiscent of the expressionist movement. Vakas has presented multiple solo exhibitions in Greece and abroad. Entrance is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy