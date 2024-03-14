WHAT'S ON

We Are One | Athens | To March 17

We Are One | Athens | To March 17

The Goulandris Natural History Museum is hosting an exhibition titled “We Are One: Celebrating the natural world to which we all belong” by Stefanos Nanopoulos a.k.a. NANO. NANO, a Greek contemporary artist based in London, employs digital and mixed media to convey the importance of biodiversity in shaping our world, emphasizing the beauty and harmony found in the diversity of elements. Curated by Maria Migadi, the show explores humanity’s interconnectedness with nature and urges environmental conservation. Admission costs 10 euros.

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kifissos | Athens | March 15-31
WHAT'S ON

Kifissos | Athens | March 15-31

Six Shows & More | Athens | March 8- November 11
WHAT'S ON

Six Shows & More | Athens | March 8- November 11

From Women Stems Power | Athens | March 8-22
WHAT'S ON

From Women Stems Power | Athens | March 8-22

Chroma & Soma | Athens | March 8-18
WHAT'S ON

Chroma & Soma | Athens | March 8-18

electriC erotiC aesthetiC | Athens | To March 13
WHAT'S ON

electriC erotiC aesthetiC | Athens | To March 13

Ano-mies | Larissa | February 2 – March 24
WHAT'S ON

Ano-mies | Larissa | February 2 – March 24