We Are One | Athens | To March 17
The Goulandris Natural History Museum is hosting an exhibition titled “We Are One: Celebrating the natural world to which we all belong” by Stefanos Nanopoulos a.k.a. NANO. NANO, a Greek contemporary artist based in London, employs digital and mixed media to convey the importance of biodiversity in shaping our world, emphasizing the beauty and harmony found in the diversity of elements. Curated by Maria Migadi, the show explores humanity’s interconnectedness with nature and urges environmental conservation. Admission costs 10 euros.