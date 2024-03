Athens-based visual artist Tina Karageorgi’s (b. 1959) solo exhibition “Future Perfect” opens at the Skoufa Gallery (4 Skoufa, skoufagallery.gr) on Thursday. Featuring handcrafted paper artworks and sculptures crafted over the past two years by the artist who studied under Yannis Moralis, the exhibit explores the concept of time as a dimension and state of nature at risk juxtaposing hope against an inevitable future. Entrance is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy