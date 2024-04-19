AMW | Athens | May 22-25

Athens Music Week (athensmusicweek.gr) returns from May 22 to 25 with a series of events at Technopolis (Pireos 100) and other key concert venues. Featuring over 200 artists, industry professionals, and 36 musical acts from Greece and abroad, AMW is a nexus for music enthusiasts, artists and professionals alike. This year’s focus explores the intersection of music and technology, highlighting digital transformation and AI. AMW also prioritizes local talent and facilitating sustainable careers through workshops and seminars. AMW’s three-day pass costs 20 euros from Viva’s more.com.

