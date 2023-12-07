Celtic Music Festival | Athens | December 8-10

Singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and fiddler Dónal O’Connor, two prominent figures in Irish traditional music, will be among the Irish acts performing at the 6th Athens Celtic Music Festival, which takes place over three days at the Athina Live venue (3 Poseidonos Ave., Moschato). The Irish acts will be joined by local Greek groups such as Iernis, Noriana, Sòlastas, Tir Fada, Plump and the Curfá Gaelic-Nordic Choir. More information is available from fb.com/athenscelticmusicfestival. Tickets range from €12 to €15 and are available at ticketservices.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy