Carnival at Kypseli | Athens | To March 17
Athens is firmly in the swing of ‘Apokries,’ the three-week carnival celebration leading up to Lent, with a series of events featuring colorful costumes, street parades and lively performances at the Kypseli Municipal Market (42 Fokionos Negri). From traditional dance shows to live music by Toursi and Kinteria groups, the festivities culminate in Kypseli’s ‘Tsiknopempti’ (Smoky Thursday) celebration on March 13 and the Kypseli dancebeat weekend that follows. Check event details on cultureisathens.gr.