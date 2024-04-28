World of Beer | Athens | May 10-12

Greece’s premier beer festival, part of the This is Athens – City Festival, is set to take place at Technopolis (100 Pireos), offering a three-day celebration of responsible drinking. Attendees can purchase a 15-euro comprehensive three-day pass, which includes a special collector’s tote filled with perks like a recycled beer mug and complimentary tasting tokens. The event will feature renowned breweries from Athens and across Greece serving a variety of ales, along with engaging activities such as beer workshops, DJ sets, live music performances and stand-up comedy shows. Pre-book your tickets at Viva’s more.com.

